Elliott List the hero for Stevenage in draw at Rochdale

Elliott List twice fired managerless Stevenage level as they earned a point in a 2-2 draw at Rochdale.

The home side were ahead just five minutes in, Liam Kelly’s corner nodded into the mix by Corey O’Keeffe and turned home by frontman Jake Beesley.

Having been under the cosh for the opening 25 minutes, the visitors levelled when Kelly lost the ball just inside in his own half and Elliot Osborne sent List sprinting towards goal. He slammed a decisive finish wide of keeper Jay Lynch.

Dale regained the lead in the 35th minute when O’Keeffe curled a delivery round the back of the retreating defence and Josh Andrews poked the ball against the foot of the post before scrambling it over the line from close range.

Stevenage equalised again in the 47th minute when Jake Reeves sent List clear and he took the ball round Lynch before stroking it into the unguarded goal.

Boro goalkeeper Adam Smith saved well to keep out Andrews’ header while O’Keeffe fired a glorious chance wide from eight yards.