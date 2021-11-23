Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elliott List the hero for Stevenage in draw at Rochdale

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 9:51 pm
Elliott List scored twice (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Elliott List twice fired managerless Stevenage level as they earned a point in a 2-2 draw at Rochdale.

The home side were ahead just five minutes in, Liam Kelly’s corner nodded into the mix by Corey O’Keeffe and turned home by frontman Jake Beesley.

Having been under the cosh for the opening 25 minutes, the visitors levelled when Kelly lost the ball just inside in his own half and Elliot Osborne sent List sprinting towards goal. He slammed a decisive finish wide of keeper Jay Lynch.

Dale regained the lead in the 35th minute when O’Keeffe curled a delivery round the back of the retreating defence and Josh Andrews poked the ball against the foot of the post before scrambling it over the line from close range.

Stevenage equalised again in the 47th minute when Jake Reeves sent List clear and he took the ball round Lynch before stroking it into the unguarded goal.

Boro goalkeeper Adam Smith saved well to keep out Andrews’ header while O’Keeffe fired a glorious chance wide from eight yards.

