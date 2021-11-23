Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tahvon Campbell at the double as Woking beat Weymouth

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 9:53 pm
Tahvon Campbell scored twice (Nick Potts/PA)
Tahvon Campbell struck twice as Woking beat Weymouth 3-2 at the Bob Lucas Stadium.

The visitors got the first goal just after the half-hour mark through club top scorer Campbell, as a corner was swung in towards the back post and the striker was on hand to touch the ball over the line.

Woking doubled their advantage in the 61st minute when Inih Effiong knocked a cross down into the feet of Rohan Ince who put the ball past keeper Ross Fitzsimons.

The hosts pulled a goal back in the 66th minute – Omar Mussa delivered a corner into Tyler Cordner who comfortably finished to halve the deficit.

Campbell got his second of the game with nine minutes to go to make the points safe when Max Kretzschmar slipped him through and a late Andy Robinson consolation for the home side was not enough to stop Woking from taking the points home.

