Tahvon Campbell at the double as Woking beat Weymouth

Tahvon Campbell struck twice as Woking beat Weymouth 3-2 at the Bob Lucas Stadium.

The visitors got the first goal just after the half-hour mark through club top scorer Campbell, as a corner was swung in towards the back post and the striker was on hand to touch the ball over the line.

Woking doubled their advantage in the 61st minute when Inih Effiong knocked a cross down into the feet of Rohan Ince who put the ball past keeper Ross Fitzsimons.

The hosts pulled a goal back in the 66th minute – Omar Mussa delivered a corner into Tyler Cordner who comfortably finished to halve the deficit.

Campbell got his second of the game with nine minutes to go to make the points safe when Max Kretzschmar slipped him through and a late Andy Robinson consolation for the home side was not enough to stop Woking from taking the points home.