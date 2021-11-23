Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leyton Orient denied by Jake Scrimshaw leveller for Scunthorpe

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 9:53 pm
Jake Scrimshaw scored Scunthorpe’s equaliser in the draw with Leyton Orient (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jake Scrimshaw scored Scunthorpe’s equaliser in the draw with Leyton Orient (Richard Sellers/PA)

Substitute Jake Scrimshaw rescued a point for bottom-of-the-table  Scunthorpe as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Leyton Orient.

The on-loan Bournemouth striker forced the ball home four minutes after coming off the bench to cancel out Aaron Drinan’s first-half opener.

Play-off hopefuls Orient will view the game as two points dropped, with the wasteful visitors unable to take any of a host of second-half chances.

The O’s dominated throughout and Drinan swept them in front in the 21st minute when he finished off a flowing move upfield.

They went close to doubling their lead nine minutes after the restart when Dan Kemp fired across the face of goal, and Drinan should have done better when he scuffed his shot with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Both misses proved costly as Scrimshaw hooked home at the second attempt when Orient failed to clear a corner in the 64th minute.

Still there were chances for the visitors to take all three points, but Harry Smith fired against the inside of the woodwork and not long after lost his footing when trying to meet a ball at the back post.

Substitute Paul Smyth wasted the best opportunity of the night in the final 10 minutes when he raced clear only to lift his shot wide, allowing Scunthorpe to breath a sigh of relief.

