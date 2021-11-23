Sutton get back to winning ways with victory against Mansfield

Omar Bugiel’s first league goal since the opening day of the season got Sutton back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Mansfield Town.

Sutton made a bright start to proceedings and had a shout for a clear penalty waved away when Bugiel was dragged down inside the box.

But their early dominance told when Louis John fired home from close range in the fourth minute.

Sutton stopper Dean Bouzanis produced a fine save from Ollie Hawkins’ powerful strike before the hosts headed clear the follow-up.

Stags striker Jordan Bowery squandered a great chance to level before the break when he dragged his shot wide.

Ryan Stirk headed agonisingly wide for the visitors after the break.

That miss almost immediately haunted Nigel Clough’s charges. Ricky Korboa had seemingly scored, but sliding Stephen McLaughlin hacked clear in the nick of time.

But Matt Gray’s side sealed the points as Bugiel got a deserved goal when he blasted home the second from outside the box with 21 minutes to go.