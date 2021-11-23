Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
AFC Wimbledon end losing run with thrilling win over Crewe

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 9:57 pm
Ollie Palmer struck twice for AFC Wimbledon (Tess Derry/PA)
AFC Wimbledon rebounded from three straight league defeats with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Crewe at The Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Christopher Long put Crewe in front, though a strike from Jack Rudoni and Ollie Palmer’s brace saw the hosts take all three points despite Chris Porter’s late consolation.

Crewe took the lead after 11 minutes when Long struck his low effort across Dons’ goalkeeper Nik Tzanev on the counter.

Wimbledon responded quickly with Rudoni bundling the ball over the line following a free-kick in the 24th minute.

Dons then took a deserved lead when Palmer tapped in from two yards out on 35 minutes, with the ball played in by Rudoni after Crewe keeper Dave Richards parried a fizzing effort.

And after Ayoub Assal was bundled over in the 44th minute by Crewe captain Luke Murphy, Palmer scored from the spot to make it 3-1.

After controlling most of the second period, Dons were under pressure after Porter gave Crewe hope with his 89th-minute strike, though the home side held on despite a late red card for Assal following an altercation.

