Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ben Wiles sets Rotherham on the road to victory

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 9:57 pm
Ben Wiles (PA)
Ben Wiles (PA)

Ben Wiles’ superb strike and a second goal from Shane Ferguson helped Rotherham leapfrog Plymouth and go top of League One following their emphatic 2-0 victory at Ipswich.

It extended the visitor’s unbeaten run to 12 games and left Ipswich tumbling down the league.

Town keeper Christian Walton flung himself across goal to divert a shot from Rotherham midfielder Jamie Lindsay and Wiles struck for the visitors after 24 minutes when he made ground down the left and hit a left-footed shot past Walton from just outside the penalty area.

Lee Evans’ free-kick from 25 yards saw Rotherham keeper Viktor Johansson flying across the goal as the ball went just over the bar but Rotherham extended their lead in the 59th minute when Ferguson was on hand to put the ball in the net after Freddie Ladapo’s shot was blocked.

Rotherham striker Michael Smith nearly made it three when his header went just over the bar following a cross by Ferguson as the visitor’s ran out thoroughly deserved winners.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal