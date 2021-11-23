Solihull Moors return to winning ways against Grimsby

Solihull Moors returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory against Grimsby.

Adam Rooney opened the scoring for Solihull in the seventh minute after hitting home a cross set up by James Clarke.

The Mariners came close to an equaliser from Luke Waterfall, but his headed effort went over the bar.

Grimsby had another chance in the 63rd minute after Ben Fox crossed into John McAtee but his shot was cleared.

Ryan Boot was called into action for Solihull moments later and made a big save from Michee Efete.

The Moors doubled their lead in the 68th minute when Joe Sbarra hit the ball low past James McKeown, netting his ninth of the season.