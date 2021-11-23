Walsall claim a vital victory as Port Vale finish the match with 10 players

Walsall picked up three vital points in a feisty affair as they won 1-0 at Port Vale who finished the game with 10 men.

Brendan Kieran scored the winner in the first half when his low driven strike found the bottom left corner.

The opener came after the Saddlers started on the front foot and were dominant in possession in the first half. Before Kieran’s strike, Conor Wilkinson struck the post from the right edge of the 18-yard box.

David Amoo was brilliantly played through in on goal by Dennis Politic. Amoo had a long way to take it and Manny Monthe caught up to him and cleared the danger.

It was one of the only times – if not the only time – Vale had got in behind the Saddlers defence.

As Vale started to push for an equaliser in the second half, their hopes were hampered when Tom Conlan was sent off for two yellow card offences with 20 minutes to play.

Conlan’s high foot caught Jack Earing and Walsall held on from then on.