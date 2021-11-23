Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morecambe hit back to salvage point against Charlton

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 10:07 pm
Morecambe’s Cole Stockton netted his 15th goal of the season in the draw against Charlton (Tim Markland/PA)
Morecambe came from two goals down to earn an excellent point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Charlton at the Mazuma Stadium.

Johnnie Jackson’s side started the game on the front foot and took a 2-0 lead following a dominant opening 30 minutes.

Diallang Jaiyesimi opened the scoring inside 80 seconds with a shot from a tight angle that squirmed past Jokull Andresson in the Morecambe goal.

Elliot Lee forced a good save from Andresson and Josh Davison fired over before Conor Washington doubled the advantage after 27 minutes, taking advantage of some poor defending from Ryan Delaney to nip in and lob the ball into the Morecambe goal.

The Shrimps pulled one back moments later when Cole Stockton scored from the spot after he was brought down by Chris Gunter for his 15th of the season.

Morecambe maintained the pressure in the second half with Addicks keeper Craig MacGillivray tipping a shot onto the crossbar.

They home side deservedly levelled after 72 minutes when skipper Anthony O’Connor headed Alfie McCalmont’s left-wing corner past MacGillivray to seal a deserved draw.

