Morecambe hit back to salvage point against Charlton

Morecambe came from two goals down to earn an excellent point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Charlton at the Mazuma Stadium.

Johnnie Jackson’s side started the game on the front foot and took a 2-0 lead following a dominant opening 30 minutes.

Diallang Jaiyesimi opened the scoring inside 80 seconds with a shot from a tight angle that squirmed past Jokull Andresson in the Morecambe goal.

Elliot Lee forced a good save from Andresson and Josh Davison fired over before Conor Washington doubled the advantage after 27 minutes, taking advantage of some poor defending from Ryan Delaney to nip in and lob the ball into the Morecambe goal.

The Shrimps pulled one back moments later when Cole Stockton scored from the spot after he was brought down by Chris Gunter for his 15th of the season.

Morecambe maintained the pressure in the second half with Addicks keeper Craig MacGillivray tipping a shot onto the crossbar.

They home side deservedly levelled after 72 minutes when skipper Anthony O’Connor headed Alfie McCalmont’s left-wing corner past MacGillivray to seal a deserved draw.