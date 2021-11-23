Danny Whitehall nets the winner as Eastleigh prove too strong for Dagenham

Danny Whitehall’s second-half strike was the difference as Eastleigh beat Dagenham 1-0.

Whitehall came close for Eastleigh in the opening 20 minutes, but was unable to connect, and Elliot Justham was able to save.

The Daggers had a chance to find the opener after a cross from Will Wright dipped over Joe McDonnell’s head and hit the crossbar before being cleared.

The Spitfires were awarded a penalty in the 31st minute when Ryan Hill was fouled in the box, but Tom Whelan fired his spot-kick wide.

Myles Weston created an opportunity for Matt Robinson at the start of the second half, but the midfielder was unable to finish.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 66th minute when Whitehall’s initial header was saved by Justham, but the forward was able to knock the rebound in.