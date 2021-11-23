Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dom Telford’s late strike secures draw for play-off chasing Newport

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 10:11 pm
Dom Telford (PA)
Dom Telford (PA)

Dom Telford rescued a point for play-off chasing Newport with an 84th-minute goal as the Exiles clinched a 1-1 draw at Crawley.

Kwesi Appiah, who headed the Reds into the lead 10 minutes after the break, almost won it in the last minute when his shot rebounded off the bar and into the arms of keeper Joe Day.

Crawley head coach John Yems went into the game stressing his team still had plenty of work to do to climb the table after ending a six-match losing streak with a 1-0 victory at Barrow last Saturday.

Skipper George Francomb had a shot blocked and top-scorer Appiah fired into the side netting in a busy start by the unchanged Reds before Finn Azaz almost gave Newport the lead.

The Aston Villa loanee shot across the face of the goal after being set up by Telford.

Crawley had another lucky escape when, after a corner from Azaz, right-back Cameron Norman drove an angled shot inches over.

Former Crystal Palace striker Appiah broke the deadlock 1o minutes after the break by heading his seventh goal of the season from a free-kick by Jack Powell.

The Reds, playing with confidence, were denied a second when keeper Day dived to parry a goal-bound shot  from substitute Will Ferry.

Newport  rarely threatened in the second half but levelled six minutes from time when leading marksman Telford fired his 12th league goal of the season from close range.

