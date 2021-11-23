Colchester hit form to end Exeter’s unbeaten run

Colchester stunned Exeter with a fine 3-1 victory to end the visitors’ 15-match unbeaten league run.

Colchester took a 12th-minute lead when Sylvester Jasper controlled before planting a low shot past Cameron Dawson and into the net, after being picked out by Luke Hannant on the edge of the area.

Charlie Daniels’ looping header floated just over the bar before the hosts doubled their lead in the third minute of first-half stoppage-time through Noah Chilvers, who scored with a deflected shot after substitute Cameron Coxe had done well to get to the byline and deliver an accurate cross.

Jake Turner denied Matt Jay before Exeter reduced the deficit in the 69th minute through substitute Padraig Amond, who stabbed home from close range after Sam Nombe had helped on in the area following a corner.

But Colchester restored their two-goal advantage five minutes later when Freddie Sears latched onto Armando Dobra’s defence-splitting pass and calmly lifted the ball past Dawson.

Turner denied Nombe late on but it was Colchester’s night.