Wycombe’s second-half show secures win at Plymouth

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 10:19 pm
Sam Vokes opened the scoring for Wycombe (Tim Markland/PA)
Wycombe won 3-0 at Plymouth to inflict a second straight defeat on an Argyle side who had previously gone 16 unbeaten in Sky Bet League One.

Sam Vokes fired Wycombe ahead in the 62nd minute, controlling the ball well in a crowded area and rocketing the ball through keeper Michael Cooper’s legs.

Wanderers surged further ahead in a sweeping 84th-minute counter-attack when Brandon Hanlan put Anis Mehmeti in on goal and he fired past Cooper.

Mehmeti doubled his tally and put the game out of Plymouth’s reach in the 90th minute, slotting home again after being set up by substitute Garath McCleary.

The result leaves previous pacesetters Plymouth in third, one point behind leaders Rotherham, while Wycombe are now second, level on points with the Millers.

Argyle’s Danny Mayor posed Wycombe the most serious threats during a goalless first half.

The playmaker sent a shot just wide after weaving his way through the Wanderers defence midway through the half.

Mayor then forced a diving save from Wycombe keeper David Stockdale as Argyle upped the pressure approaching half-time.

The home side suffered an injury setback in the 36th minute when defender Brendan Galloway was stretchered off.

Argyle had a lucky escape at the start of the second half when Cooper smashed Panutche Camara’s pass-back off Mehmeti. The ball looped up over the keeper and on to the top of his goal.

