Leaders Chesterfield denied victory as Altrincham score two late goals in draw

Chesterfield conceded twice in the last six minutes as the National League leaders drew 2-2 with Altrincham at home.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 11th minute through Liam Mandeville, the ball falling to the 24-year-old in the area before his deflected strike looped over keeper Tony Thompson.

The Spireites doubled their advantage just before half-time through Kabongo Tshimanga as he finished from a Jamie Grimes corner.

Altrincham set the game up for a grandstand finish in the 84th minute when Matty Kosylo scored to make the score 2-1.

The visitors stole an unlikely point in the dying stages of stoppage time through A-Jay Leitch-Smith, who fired a powerful effort past keeper Scott Loach.