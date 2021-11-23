Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aldershot out the relegation zone after late winner against Torquay

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 10:40 pm
Liam Kinsella snatched a late win for Aldershot as they beat Torquay 1-0 (Michael Regan/PA)
Liam Kinsella snatched a late win for Aldershot as they beat Torquay 1-0 (Michael Regan/PA)

Aldershot climbed out of the Vanarama National League relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Torquay thanks to a late Lewis Kinsella winner.

Torquay thought they had the first goal of the game when Sinclair Armstrong put the ball in the back of the net but the referee blew for a foul after Armstrong appeared to push Corey Jordan.

Both sides went into the break with the scores still deadlocked at 0-0 and the two teams pushed for a winner in the second period – Armani Little came close for the visitors as his free kick stung the palms of Armstrong.

The Shots broke the deadlock five minutes from time when Tom Lapslie fouled Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong just outside the box and captain Kinsella dispatched his free-kick past Shaun MacDonald.

The result means Aldershot have now won two on the bounce while the Gulls slip to their second successive defeat.

