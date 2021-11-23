Aldershot out the relegation zone after late winner against Torquay

Aldershot climbed out of the Vanarama National League relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Torquay thanks to a late Lewis Kinsella winner.

Torquay thought they had the first goal of the game when Sinclair Armstrong put the ball in the back of the net but the referee blew for a foul after Armstrong appeared to push Corey Jordan.

Both sides went into the break with the scores still deadlocked at 0-0 and the two teams pushed for a winner in the second period – Armani Little came close for the visitors as his free kick stung the palms of Armstrong.

The Shots broke the deadlock five minutes from time when Tom Lapslie fouled Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong just outside the box and captain Kinsella dispatched his free-kick past Shaun MacDonald.

The result means Aldershot have now won two on the bounce while the Gulls slip to their second successive defeat.