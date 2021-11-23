Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rob Edwards calls for consistency as Forest Green surge five points clear

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 10:55 pm
Forest Green manager Rob Edwards is staying grounded after the win against Barrow (Nigel French/PA)
Grounded Forest Green head coach Rob Edwards insists the season is still in its infancy after his side opened up a five-point gap at the top of League Two with a 2-0 win at home to Barrow.

A Matty Stevens brace ruined former Forest Green boss Mark Cooper’s homecoming as the league leaders strengthened their position at the summit.
On a frustrating night for Cooper’s Barrow, Stevens banked a second-half double to take his tally to 14 goals for the season.

“It’s just 17 games gone and we have to keep consistent and relentless in what we do,” said Edwards.

“We weren’t at our best in the first half and needed more intensity, but full credit to the lads, we found a way in the second half and had to dig in.”

Edwards was delighted with the impact of substitute Jack Aitchison who played his part in Rovers’ second.

“Jack Aitchison did well to wriggle free and showed strength to find Jamille Matt for Johnny on the spot Matty Stevens to get his goal,” added Edwards.

“Overall, defensively we were good and it was a really important tackle by Baily Cargill at the start of the second half.”

Edwards afforded praise towards former Forest Green boss Cooper and coach Richard Dryden, who frustrated Rovers in the first half.

He said: “They’re good coaches and experienced in what they do and set up well, but we found a way to win and on a cold night, you’ve got to be happy with a win and a clean sheet.”

Nine of Rovers’ starting line-up were brought in by Cooper, who returned to Rovers for the first time since his sacking last season.

The Barrow boss will bemoan the loss of a number of his squad, including the unwell Jordan Stevens, as his side fell to another defeat  and now have just four wins from 18 games.

Cooper said: “We deserved something from the first half and our keeper was fouled in the build-up to the first goal, so it was a frustrating night.”

