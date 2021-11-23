Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Rowberry: Vital Newport got something at Crawley to stay on track

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 11:09 pm
James Rowberry (PA)
James Rowberry (PA)

Newport boss James Rowberry admitted it was crucial his play-off chasing side got something out of the game after a late goal from leading marksman Dom Telford earned them a 1-1 draw at Crawley.

Former Crystal Palace striker Kwesi Appiah gave Crawley the lead with his seventh goal of the season 10 minutes after the interval.

It looked as though Appiah would end up on the winning side for only the second after scoring in a game, but Telford rescued Newport a point six minutes from time by sweeping in a cross by Oliver Cooper.

Rowberry felt the Exiles’ first-half endeavours should have been enough to give maximum points and said:” It was vital to get something out of the game.

“In the first half we did enough to win it and I might say it’s a question of two points being dropped.

“We should have had a penalty in the first half when Aaron Lewis was fouled and I’m very disappointed to concede from a set play.

“But it was a positive result in the end and Telford got a bit of luck with his goal as the ball took a ricochet.”

Telford’s 12th league goal of the season came after his side suffered their first league defeat under Rowberry last Saturday with a 2-1 defeat at home to Swindon.

Crawley head coach John Yems confessed that the draw “felt like a loss” after Telford struck late on to peg back the Reds.

Yems said:” The game was in our control but a minute of madness cost us a goal.

“We gave it to them in my opinion and it felt like we got beat – we were that close to the three points.”

After suffering a run of six successive defeats, Crawley returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win at Barrow last Saturday and Yems is happy with the upturn in form.

He added: “We’ve taken four points from two games but we were that close to six.

“We’ll take a point against a good Newport team; our fans know that half our squad haven’t played for ages.

“It was great to see Reece Grego-Cox come off the bench for his first league appearance in 18 months. Seeing him back from injury has given everyone a boost.”

