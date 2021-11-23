James Rowberry: Vital Newport got something at Crawley to stay on track

Newport boss James Rowberry admitted it was crucial his play-off chasing side got something out of the game after a late goal from leading marksman Dom Telford earned them a 1-1 draw at Crawley.

Former Crystal Palace striker Kwesi Appiah gave Crawley the lead with his seventh goal of the season 10 minutes after the interval.

It looked as though Appiah would end up on the winning side for only the second after scoring in a game, but Telford rescued Newport a point six minutes from time by sweeping in a cross by Oliver Cooper.

Rowberry felt the Exiles’ first-half endeavours should have been enough to give maximum points and said:” It was vital to get something out of the game.

“In the first half we did enough to win it and I might say it’s a question of two points being dropped.

“We should have had a penalty in the first half when Aaron Lewis was fouled and I’m very disappointed to concede from a set play.

“But it was a positive result in the end and Telford got a bit of luck with his goal as the ball took a ricochet.”

Telford’s 12th league goal of the season came after his side suffered their first league defeat under Rowberry last Saturday with a 2-1 defeat at home to Swindon.

Crawley head coach John Yems confessed that the draw “felt like a loss” after Telford struck late on to peg back the Reds.

Yems said:” The game was in our control but a minute of madness cost us a goal.

“We gave it to them in my opinion and it felt like we got beat – we were that close to the three points.”

After suffering a run of six successive defeats, Crawley returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win at Barrow last Saturday and Yems is happy with the upturn in form.

He added: “We’ve taken four points from two games but we were that close to six.

“We’ll take a point against a good Newport team; our fans know that half our squad haven’t played for ages.

“It was great to see Reece Grego-Cox come off the bench for his first league appearance in 18 months. Seeing him back from injury has given everyone a boost.”