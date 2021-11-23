Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Robins and Lee Bowyer irked by decisions as Coventry and Birmingham draw

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 11:19 pm
Coventry manager Mark Robins felt his side should have had a penalty against Birmingham (David Davies/PA)
Mark Robins and Lee Bowyer bemoaned refereeing decisions as Coventry and Birmingham battled to a 0-0 draw at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Ryan Woods was sent off for the visitors for bringing down Ian Maatsen and preventing a dangerous Sky Blues counter attack while Robins claimed the hosts should have had a penalty for a foul by Dion Sanderson on Viktor Gyokeres.

Blues boss Bowyer said: “We’ll appeal that one because that happens in every game, every week.

“I don’t know how many times it happened to Tahith Chong when he was playing for us.

“Of course it was a foul but it’s a yellow card. Ryan knew what he was doing, he was in control of what he was doing.

“Is it nice to see? Not really but it’s part of the game, you take one for the team because he had to foul him.”

Coventry boss Robins felt aggrieved when Sanderson hauled down Gyokeres in the box during a home set-piece but referee Leigh Doughty was unmoved.

Robins said: “We should have had a nailed-on penalty. It was a wrestling match and he (Sanderson) just threw him (Gyokeres) to the ground.

“The sending off was nailed on. I don’t like to see it. It is a cynical, cynical foul and people get injured from that type of challenge from the back.

“You don’t like to see players sent off but that was as cynical as I have seen and that can injure players.

“I was pleased to see him get up from that challenge. We tried to make the extra number count but couldn’t.”

The feisty affair saw Coventry pile on the pressure after the Blues were reduced to 10 men as Gyokeres, Maatsen and Matt Godden all tried to break the deadlock.

Robins added: “We created enough opportunities but didn’t show enough quality in the final third and that was the story of the game.

“They were hanging on at times. We had a load of possession, moved the ball okay, got into good positions but then put the ball into the keeper’s hands from wide areas.”

The draw halted a run of back-to-back defeats for Birmingham after defeats against Reading and Hull.

The depleted Blues are without a host of key players, leading to teenager Marcel Oakley being given just his second career start.

Bowyer said: “You’re playing in a local derby, you’re on the telly, you have to give everything but the important thing is they showed that togetherness and fighting spirit with all the people out.

“Marcel did really well, it was a good challenge for him playing against Ian Maatsen and Jordan James did really well coming on.

“Whenever our keeper [Matija Sarkic] got asked a question he come up trumps for us, I thought here we go when the lad shot over the bar at the end but thankfully for us it went over.

“I thought we done really well, first half we were nervous but second half we were much better.”

