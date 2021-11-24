Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Research project to study links between sport and dementia

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 12:03 am
Several high-profile former footballers have suffered with dementia (Nick Potts/PA)
Several high-profile former footballers have suffered with dementia (Nick Potts/PA)

Researchers are to conduct a comprehensive review of the links between sport and dementia amid growing concern over the effects of participation on elite athletes.

Alzheimer’s Research UK and The Health Policy Partnership are teaming up to carry out a six-month project in an effort to identify why some professionals have an increased risk of developing the condition.

Hilary Evans, CEO of Alzheimer’s Research UK said: “We know sport brings a range of health benefits, which also are good for the brain, but the more we understand about the potential risks of sport and their contribution towards the overall risk of dementia, the better.

“We are committed to improving the understanding of the risk factors for dementia with a view to minimising the number of dementia cases in the future. With new evidence emerging, and the relationship between certain sports and dementia risk receiving increasing scrutiny, this review is vital to help inform the direction of future research in this area.”

England's World Cup winners Nobby Stiles, Jack Charlton, Ray Wilson and Martin Peters have all died of dementia
England’s World Cup winners Nobby Stiles, Jack Charlton, Ray Wilson and Martin Peters have all died of dementia (PA)

Former Manchester United star Denis Law and ex-Liverpool and Newcastle midfielder Terry McDermott revealed earlier this year that they are living with forms of dementia, which has claimed the lives of England’s World Cup winners Nobby Stiles, Jack Charlton, Ray Wilson and Martin Peters among others.

Former New Zealand prop Carl Hayman and ex-England hooker Steve Thompson are among a number of former players involved in a legal action against World Rugby while ex-Great Britain half-back Bobbie Goulding, who like Hayman has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia, is part of a group preparing a similar case against the Rugby Football League.

The new project will look at the current evidence base for the benefits and risks of sports and also involve consultation with clinical, research and sporting stakeholders to understand any existing gaps in knowledge.

Dementia currently affects almost a million people in the UK, although earlier research has suggested that management of 12 potentially modifiable risk factors linked to the condition could prevent around 40 per cent of cases.

Former All Blacks prop Carl Hayman has been diagnosed with early onset dementia
Former All Blacks prop Carl Hayman has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia (Joe Giddens/PA)

Professor Jon Schott, Alzheimer’s Research UK’s chief medical officer, said: “Evidence suggests that for most of the population, what is good for heart health is also good for the brain.

“There’s been growing interest in the link between head injuries and dementia, from the more severe traumatic brain injury to repeated sports injuries.

“While we know that one specific type of dementia – chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) – is associated with head injury there is still a limited amount of robust research in the area. We need a review like this to prioritise the most important questions to answer and shape research in the future.”

Christine Ridout, from The Health Policy Partnership, added: “This comprehensive review of the evidence on the risks and benefits of sport in relation to dementia will help us identify worldwide gaps in knowledge and highlight lessons that can be learnt across different countries and sports.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal