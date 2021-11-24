Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2016: Steven Gerrard calls time on playing career

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 6:07 am
Steven Gerrard spent 17 seasons at hometown club Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard announced his retirement as a player on this day in 2016.

Gerrard brought the curtain down on a 19-year playing career, which was spent almost entirely at his hometown club, aged 36.

He made 710 appearances for Liverpool, winning nine major trophies, before joining MLS side LA Galaxy in 2015 for a season.

Steven Gerrard made a total of 710 appearances for Liverpool
At the time he said: “I feel lucky to have experienced so many wonderful highlights over the course of my career.

“I have had an incredible career and am thankful for each and every moment of my time at Liverpool, England and LA Galaxy.

“I fulfilled my childhood dream by pulling on the famous red shirt of Liverpool.

“I am excited about the future and feel I still have a lot to offer the game, in whatever capacity that may be.”

Gerrard remains England’s fourth most-capped player with 114 appearances and captained the side at three of the six major tournaments he played at.

He returned to Liverpool as their under-18s coach in early 2017 and was appointed as Rangers’ new manager in June 2018.

Gerrard guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title for 10 years in 2021 and earlier this month succeeded Dean Smith as manager of Aston Villa.

