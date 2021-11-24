Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Super League to be shown live on free-to-air TV in 2022 after Channel 4 deal

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 8:01 am Updated: November 24, 2021, 8:03 am
Super League matches will be shown live on free-to-air television for the first time in 2022 after officials agreed a two-year deal with Channel 4 (Zac Goodwin/PA Images).

The Leeds-based broadcaster will show 10 matches a year, starting with Leeds Rhinos’ opening game against Warrington – Daryl Powell’s first league game in charge of his new club – on Saturday, February 12 with a lunchtime kick-off.

The remaining nine games will be spread across the season and will include two end-of-season play-off fixtures.

The move ends Sky Sports’ 26-year monopoly of live Super League and is a by-product of the new two-year agreement announced with the satellite broadcaster in April.

Sky will continue to show 66 matches a season including the Magic Weekend and the Grand Final and have the first pick of games in each of the regular rounds as well as the play-offs.

Super League chairman Ken Davy said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm a brand-new broadcast partnership with Channel 4. They have a great track record of showing some of the best sporting competitions.

“The opportunity to offer live Betfred Super League action to fans on a free-to-air platform across the whole season is fantastic and one that we hope will continue to serve our current fans, as well as attract many new fans to the sport.

“I must thank our principal broadcast partner, Sky Sports, without whose support this partnership would not have been possible.”

Channel 4 Head of Sport Peter Andrews said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Super League to free-to-air television for the first time in its history.

“It’s fantastic news for rugby league fans and it’s a really special addition to Channel 4’s sports portfolio, particularly since it’s one of our first major partnerships since moving to our new national HQ building at the Majestic in Leeds.”

The Super League season will kick off on Thursday, February 10, and the full fixture list will be released on Thursday.

