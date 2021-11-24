Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck discharged from hospital

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 12:19 pm
Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck collapsed during Tuesday’s game at Reading (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has been discharged from hospital after collapsing on the field during Tuesday evening’s 1-0 win at Reading.

Fleck underwent comprehensive medical examinations and stayed in the Royal Berkshire Hospital overnight for observation.

United manager Slavisa Jokanovic expressed relief after the match that the 30-year-old player was “conscious and talking”.

Fleck was allowed to return home on Wednesday, where he will continue to be monitored closely by the Blades’ medical staff.

“Sheffield United is grateful to report that John Fleck has been discharged from hospital and will return to Sheffield today,” read a statement from the Sky Bet Championship club.

“He was conscious when he was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital and was communicative with club and medical personnel, as well as his family.

“After comprehensive medical examinations and staying in hospital overnight for observation, he has been allowed home, where United medical staff will continue to monitor him closely.

Action at the Madejski Stadium was delayed by 10 minutes
The game was delayed by 10 minutes (John Walton/PA)

“United and John Fleck would like to thank all who assisted at a stressful time last night and also everyone for their supportive messages.”

Fleck went down off the ball just after the hour mark on Tuesday, with team-mates quickly calling for medical support.

The Scotsman was given oxygen and, after a 10-minute delay, was taken off on a stretcher and out of the ground to a waiting ambulance.

The South Yorkshire club held on for a first victory in four matches following a goal from defender Jayden Bogle.

After the game, Blades boss Jokanovic said: “John is conscious, he is in the hospital, he is talking with the doctors and he is in good hands.

“We hope everything will be OK and we expect everything will be fine. He was talking and he asked for the result.

“I didn’t really see the incident but it looked like he just collapsed, without any physical contact around him.

“I am not a doctor but the news is positive. It was not an easy situation for everybody.”

