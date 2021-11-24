Sunderland pledge ‘strongest possible action’ after alleged racism incident

Sunderland have said they will take the “strongest possible action” against anyone involved in discrimination following an alleged incident of racism during their 1-1 draw against Shrewsbury on Tuesday night.

West Mercia Police confirmed a man in his 60s from the Durham area had been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order.

Sunderland said that they will “support West Mercia Police fully” in their enquiries.

A club statement said: “Sunderland AFC is aware of an alleged incident of racism involving a supporter during the club’s fixture against Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday 23 November.

“SAFC will support West Mercia Police fully in their enquiries and pursue the strongest possible action against anyone involved in any discriminatory behaviour.

“Football is for all and discrimination has absolutely no place within our game or within wider society.

“Our position is crystal clear and we will not tolerate discrimination under any circumstances.

“Similar incidents involving discriminatory behaviour have been reported to SAFC in recent weeks and we encourage all supporters to continue playing their part by reporting them to a matchday steward, the police or online via the Kick It Out reporting app.”

A statement from West Mercia Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley said: “There is no place for racism in football, or in any place in society and we take a zero tolerance approach to it.

“We will be working with Shrewsbury Town Football Club and our own hate crime officers to identify any victims.”