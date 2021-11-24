Viv Solomon-Otabor signs for St Johnstone on short-term deal By Press Association November 24, 2021, 2:17 pm Viv Solomon-Otabor has signed for St Johnstone (PA) St Johnstone have signed former Wigan forward Viv Solomon-Otabor until January. McDiarmid Park boss Callum Davidson has dipped into the free-agent market following recent injuries suffered by Glenn Middleton and Stevie May. The 25-year-old began his career with Birmingham and has most recently been with CSKA Sofia and Wigan. He has been without a club since leaving the Latics at the end of last season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Giorgos Giakoumakis to miss Celtic’s semi-final clash with St Johnstone St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson without key duo for Celtic clash Callum Booth wants to toast new St Johnstone deal with more Hampden success St Johnstone and St Mirren play out goalless stalemate