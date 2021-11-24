Keith Curle leaves Oldham by mutual consent after eight months in charge

Oldham have announced that manager Keith Curle has left the club by mutual consent after eight months in charge.

Latics are currently third from bottom in League Two with four league wins so far this season and were beaten 2-1 by Northampton on Tuesday night.

The club’s Youth Team Manager Selim Benachour will take over on an interim basis.

A club statement on the official website read: “Oldham Athletic can confirm that Keith Curle has left his role as Head Coach by mutual consent.

“We would like to thank Keith for his efforts during his time at Boundary Park and would also like to wish him well for the future. His assistant Colin West has also been relieved of his duties.

“Selim Benachour will step up from the Academy and take over as Interim Head Coach for the time being with the club making no further comment now as the team continues its preparations for the game at the weekend.”

Oldham next face Salford at the Peninsula Stadium on Saturday.