Manu Tuilagi facing at least six weeks out with hamstring injury By Press Association November 24, 2021, 2:55 pm Manu Tuilagi has suffered a grade three hamstring tear (Mike Egerton/PA) Manu Tuilagi is facing at least six weeks out with the hamstring injury sustained in England's victory over South Africa on Saturday. Tuilagi suffered a grade three tear while scoring the opening try of the 27-26 victory at Twickenham and limped off with just six minutes gone. Manu Tuilagi is facing at least six weeks out (Adam Davy/PA) The 30-year-old centre will visit a specialist over the coming days to learn if he requires surgery, which would result in a lengthier lay-off. Sale boss Alex Sanderson said: "I'm really gutted. I'm gutted for him and gutted because we were managing him well and then something like that happens."