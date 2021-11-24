Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leicester not distracted by Man Utd links to Brendan Rodgers – Ayoze Perez

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 3:01 pm Updated: November 24, 2021, 6:11 pm
Leicester’s Ayoze Perez is confident the squad are not distracted (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester's Ayoze Perez is confident the squad are not distracted (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ayoze Perez has vowed Leicester’s stars are not distracted by speculation linking boss Brendan Rodgers to Manchester United.

The Foxes host Legia Warsaw in their crucial Europa League clash on Thursday.

Rodgers has been touted as a replacement for the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford and has already spoken to the squad’s leadership group to ease any concerns they may have.

And Perez has now insisted there are no distractions which will harm their performance on Thursday.

The forward said: “We are not even thinking about that possibility (Rodgers leaving). What he has shown us, he is totally focused on where we can improve.

“We are not thinking about anything else, not him either. We are really focused here.

“He is trying to make us think about the basics (to improve form). You have to try not to overthink and overdo things. We are sure the win is close. We know the importance of tomorrow and we are focused on that.”

Victories in their final two games against Legia and then at Napoli next month will send the Foxes through to the last 16 as Group C winners.

Should they finish second they will go into the play-offs for a place in the new knock-out phase and face one of the eight third-placed teams from the Champions League group stage.

The Foxes are bottom after Spartak Moscow’s surprise 2-1 win over Napoli sent them top of the group on Wednesday.

Just two points separate the four teams with Leicester having drawn both of their home games. They lost a 2-0 lead against Napoli to be pegged back to 2-2 and were held 1-1 by Spartak with Jamie Vardy missing a penalty.

They also lost 1-0 to Legia in Warsaw in September and Perez admits the squad have held some tough inquests recently.

He said: “They’ve been very honest and open conversations, which is very important. In this situation we know we are struggling in terms of results and even performing but we are focused on what we can change to get the results we all want.”

Leicester’s poor domestic form – they have won just two of their last nine games – has left them 12th in the Premier League following Saturday’s limp 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.

The team were jeered by fans at the break and at full-time, with boss Rodgers defending his side and he again urged for patience.

“The confidence isn’t at the level we want it to be. I have no doubts it will return. We need to keep working hard,” said the boss, who reiterated his commitment to Leicester amid the on-going links to Old Trafford.

“I felt at the weekend we were playing one of the top teams – not just in our league or Europa but the world. It was through no lack of effort, attitude and energy.

“I only ask for a little bit of perspective, these players have given so much in the last couple of years.”

Youri Tielemans (calf) and Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) remain out.

Wesley Fofana (broken leg) is sidelined but James Justin (knee) is closing in on a return, although they were not included in the Foxes’ Europa League squad at the start of the season.

