Rice Rice Baby and Marler burns Haskell – Wednesday's sporting social By Press Association November 24, 2021, 5:57 pm Declan Rice impressed with his rendition of Ice Ice Baby (Adam Davy/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 24. Football Declan Rice kept Twitter users entertained with a bit of 'Rice Rice Baby'. "Rice, Rice baby." 🕺🤜🎤 pic.twitter.com/aswhXSutEP— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 24, 2021 Rice Rice Baby🎶😂 #singyourdialect— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) November 23, 2021 'Rice Rice, baby'#singyourdialect pic.twitter.com/A1CVaTzbCu— West Ham United (@WestHam) November 23, 2021 Rice, Rice baby 🎶 pic.twitter.com/GLTotXK3Xs— England (@England) November 23, 2021 Patrice Evra met up with Akon. we not only coming from 🇸🇳 but we both share the same energy 🙏 such a pleasure to meet you my brother @Akon 🔊 Africa I hope you're ready 🔥🔥🔥 #ilovethisgame #positive4evra #Senegal #Africa pic.twitter.com/ZeDQg9xssf— Patrice Evra (@Evra) November 24, 2021 John McGinn sent his best wishes to John Fleck, who collapsed on the pitch during Tuesday night's game at Reading. Get well soon flecky ❤️ https://t.co/fVHiqHbnzm— John McGinn (@jmcginn7) November 24, 2021 There's another member of the Redknapp clan. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Redknapp (@jamie.redknapp) Jill Scott reacted to Kevin Sinfield's heroics. Incredible 👏👏👏 https://t.co/px9IqCLcCJ— Jill Scott MBE (@JillScottJS8) November 24, 2021 Bastian Schweinsteiger checked his calendar. Just checked my calendar… In 1 month from today it's #Christmas 🎅🏻🎄 Make sure to get all your presents in time 😉 pic.twitter.com/oh05lcB4ph— Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) November 24, 2021 Cricket Ian Botham celebrated his birthday. Happy birthday to the legendary Sir Ian Botham! 🍰 pic.twitter.com/PyOMTjbDWx— ICC (@ICC) November 24, 2021 Monty Panesar shared some festive advice. Don't measure the height of your Christmas tree. Measure the abundance of the love present in your heart! Have a Blessed Christmas #wednesdaythought #Wednesdayvibe #Christmas #Christmasgifts #Christmas2021 pic.twitter.com/pfWWkQ3wgf— Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) November 24, 2021 UFC It's a hard life for Conor McGregor. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) Boxing Eddie Hearn had some travel woe. BA flight cancelled to NY 😫 Get me out to this press conference! #LopezKambososJr— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) November 24, 2021 Basketball The athlete's diet. You won't believe me but a kid just told me to try dunking my Oreos in milk… mannnnn game changer 🔥🥛#MadMyGirlDidntTellMeSooner #NewBedtimeSnack— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 24, 2021 Rugby union Joe Marler found an alternative use for James Haskell's new book. Keep yourself warm this winter and pick up RUCK ME for £7.50 on @AmazonUK 😂😂👍🏻 https://t.co/togio71EeVPosted @withregram • @JoeMarler Cheers @jameshaskell 😬🎥 @JoelStocker pic.twitter.com/icfrexwYIw— James Haskell (@jameshaskell) November 24, 2021