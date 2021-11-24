Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane predicts tougher test at home to Celtic

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 7:17 pm
Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane is expecting a tough test from Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane expects a stronger test at home to Celtic on Thursday than the one they encountered in Glasgow almost two months ago.

The Germans won 4-0 at Celtic Park at the end of September on matchday two of the Europa League group phase.

However, Ange Postecoglou’s side have since won eight of their last nine games in all competitions and have hauled themselves back into contention for qualifying for the knockout phase.

“We earned that victory (at Celtic Park),” said Seoane. “We were effective in converting chances and were decisive in challenges. However, there wasn’t a four-goal difference in that match.

“Celtic have recently achieved a number of positive results and have established their match philosophy. They have good variability in their game. Compared to the first leg in Glasgow, they are now in a better rhythm.”

Leverkusen have recently returned to form after going five games without a win following their victory at Celtic Park.

Despite keeping a clean sheet in Glasgow, Seoane believes his team will have to be more secure defensively in order to stop Celtic’s attackers finding a way to goal.

The coach said: “We need a good collective performance in the defensive area. We have to allow less than we did last time. We want to control the game with possession and take advantage of our chances.”

Leverkusen will finish top of Group G if they beat Celtic. In a tweak to this season’s tournament, all eight section winners will jump past the last 32 and directly into the last 16.

Seoane said: “The new regulation naturally provides additional motivation and excitement. Given our starting position, we want to further secure where we stand. But we’re focusing on tomorrow’s game, not on all of the possible scenarios that could occur.”

