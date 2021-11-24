Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibernian suffer cup hangover as sub Blair Spittal scores winner for Ross County

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 9:55 pm
Blair Spittal scored for RossCounty (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Blair Spittal scored within a minute of coming off the bench to earn Ross County a 1-0 victory over Premier Sports Cup finalists Hibernian.

Spittal’s cross went through a crowd of bodies before ending up in the net in the 72nd minute in Dingwall.

Paul Hanlon had hit a post for Hibs and Kevin Nisbet passed up a series of good chances as the Leith side suffered a fifth consecutive cinch Premiership defeat to bring them crashing back down to earth after their semi-final win over Rangers.

There was further agony for Hibs head coach Jack Ross when Christian Doidge and Martin Boyle were sent off – the latter for dissent after the final whistle.

Ross only made one enforced change following his side’s 3-1 win over Rangers with Darren McGregor replacing the suspended Ryan Porteous for the rearranged game, which was twice postponed amid Hibernian’s coronavirus issues.

Hibs started brightly with Boyle and Chris Cadden were causing problems down the right flank. Both delivered crosses which Nisbet could not make the most of from two headers.

Jordan White missed a good chance at the other end when he headed wide from six yards following Joseph Hungbo’s free-kick.

Boyle and Cadden were involved again as Hibs came closest to breaking the first-half deadlock. Hampden hat-trick hero Boyle went past several players before feeding Cadden and the wing-back’s square pass found Hanlon, who swept the ball against a post.

There were some penalty appeals in the early stages of the second half. Josh Doig put in a clumsy challenge on Hungbo but referee Gavin Duncan was unconvinced. The referee twice gave free-kicks when Jack Baldwin and Hanlon tangled in either box.

Hibs continued to look the more likely team. Boyle forced a decent save from Ashley Maynard-Brewer after he turned on the edge of the box and the County goalkeeper was grateful when Nisbet shot straight at him after another good move down the right.

Nisbet headed straight at the goalkeeper again following a Cadden cross and County soon worked their way into the game.

Matt Macey produced his first real save when he pushed Hungbo’s bouncing, curling effort wide but he was beaten moments later.

Spittal put a low ball into the box and it went through a crowd of players after Alex Iacovitti’s near-post dummy before settling in the far corner.

Hungbo had a great chance to double the lead when Hanlon was short with a passback and Macey fluffed the resulting clearance, but the winger shot over with the keeper stranded.

Hibs pushed forward but their chances diminished with an 84th-minute red card for Doidge, who had replaced Nisbet midway through the half. The striker raked his studs down the leg of David Cancola after initially volleying the ball.

County missed a series of one-on-ones with Spittal blazing over and Macey saving from Hungbo and Harry Clarke.

But Malky Mackay’s side did not need the second goal as they recorded a second win in three games to move a point behind Dundee at the bottom.

