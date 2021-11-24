Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blackburn make it two wins in three games as they expose Peterborough’s defence

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 9:56 pm
Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz scored twice against Peterborough (Richard Sellers/PA)
Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz scored twice against Peterborough (Richard Sellers/PA)

Blackburn made it two wins in three with an emphatic 4-0 victory over woeful Peterborough in the Sky Bet Championship.

Tony Mowbray’s men were home and dry by half-time after a three-goal, first-half blitz put them out of sight of their beleaguered visitors.

From the moment Harry Pickering headed Rovers into a 16th-minute lead on his 150th career league start, the game had an air of inevitability to it.

Blackburn exposed the league’s worst defence twice more before the break, through a tap-in from Ben Brereton Diaz and Darragh Lenihan’s free header.

Brereton Diaz emphatically made it four in the 60th minute to record his 16th goal of the season as Blackburn moved within a point of the play-offs.

It was a worrying performance from Darren Ferguson’s side and it is easy to see why they are in the bottom three. Their defensive issues are well documented but they also spurned two glorious chances at the start of the second half. They have now lost nine of their 10 away games.

Tyrhys Dolan was recalled in place of the injured Ian Poveda, one of four alterations, while Posh made one change, drafting in Jonson Clarke-Harris in place of Jorge Grant.

The hosts took the lead in the 16th minute through an unlikely source as John Buckley curled in a superb cross that was met by Pickering who timed his run to perfection before looping a powerful header over the despairing dive of David Cornell from 12 yards.

The visitors responded well and only a terrific Scott Wharton block denied Sammie Szmodics an equaliser after neat build-up play in the 34th minute, but they pressed the self-destruct button a minute later when Nathan Thompson dithered and was robbed by Dolan who squared for Brereton Diaz to tap into the empty net.

And the hosts ended the game as a contest 10 minutes later when Joe Rothwell’s pinpoint free-kick put the ball on a plate for Lenihan and he planted his back-post header beyond Cornell.

Posh rang the changes at the break and to their credit, came out fighting. Clarke-Harris somehow directed a Szmodics cross wide from close range, and in the 50th minute, the former was put through on goal but fired his shot too near Thomas Kaminski.

But once again, they were the architects of their own downfall as Rothwell intercepted a poor pass on the hour and fed Brereton Diaz who surged forward and buried the ball into the roof of the net for his fourth in three games.

Peterborough’s miserable night was summed by when Clarke-Harris directed a free header straight at Kaminski from six yards out.

