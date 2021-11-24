Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bournemouth miss chance to return to the top at Millwall

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 10:09 pm
Millwall and Bournemouth shared the spoils (John Walton/PA)
Bournemouth missed the chance to go back top of the Sky Bet Championship as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Millwall.

It looked like Dominic Solanke’s 15th league goal late in the first half would be enough for the Cherries to return to winning ways and leapfrog Fulham back into first place.

But Benik Afobe’s smart finish midway through the second half against his former club earned the hosts a third straight draw which left them four points off a play-off place.

Scott Parker’s Bournemouth were looking for a response to their surprise 3-2 defeat to Derby but they struggled to create chances in a closely fought first half at the Den.

That changed in the 44th minute when Solanke finished from close range after his initial header from a Jack Stacey cross was blocked, although Millwall felt there was a foul in the build up.

Bournemouth came flying out of the blocks in the second half, with chances coming thick and fast as they searched for a second.

Solanke went close to a second before Ryan Christie was denied by home goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

But Millwall survived and gradually earned a foothold in the game.

And they were rewarded by an equaliser in the 67th minute through Afobe’s fourth goal of the season.

The former Cherries striker latched on to a ball played over the top from substitute Tom Bradshaw and had too much pace for Gary Cahill, before slotting coolly past a helpless Mark Travers.

The Lions went searching for a winner, dominating the last 20 minutes with Bournemouth struggling to cope with the relentless press.

That winner very nearly came with five minutes of normal time remaining when Jefferson Lerma made a superb clearance from an Afobe ball in.

A minute later the hosts went close again, this time seeing a header from Murray Wallace sail narrowly wide.

George Saville had the last chance for the Lions but he saw his effort drift a long way wide of goal from distance as the game ended all square.

