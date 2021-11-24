Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Keane Lewis-Potter’s strike enough for Hull to sink Cardiff

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 10:15 pm
Keane Lewis-Potter scored the only goal (Nick Potts/PA)
Keane Lewis-Potter’s fifth goal of the season earned Hull an important 1-0 win at fellow Championship strugglers Cardiff.

Both teams are at the wrong end of the table and although Cardiff have seemed revived under new manager Steve Morison, the Bluebirds struggled on home turf.

They conceded a poor first-half goal to Lewis-Potter, who finished from close range for an early strike which proved to be the difference between the teams.

A minute’s silence was observed before kick-off in memory of former two-time Cardiff manager Frank Burrows after news of his death at the age of 77 was confirmed earlier on Wednesday.

Hull were neat and tidy in possession in the first 10 minutes, while at the other end 20-year-old Cardiff striker Isaak Davies went on a mazy run before he was tackled.

The Tigers went ahead in the 15th minute when George Honeyman swung in a corner from the left and Ryan Longman flicked on. The ball fell to Lewis-Potter in the six-yard box and he beat Leandro Bacuna to head home.

Cardiff thought they had levelled when Will Vaulks’ long throw ended up in the back of the net.

Aden Flint and fellow Bluebirds defender Mark McGuinness had tried to make contact, but no-one got a touch so referee Thomas Bramall rightly ruled the goal out.

Hull replaced Callum Elder with the experienced Tom Huddlestone just before half-time as Cardiff were booed off at the break.

Cardiff swapped Joe Ralls for Vaulks for the second period and he immediately found McGuinness from a free-kick, but the defender’s weak header was easily saved.

The home side then had two great chances in quick succession from Ryan Giles and Perry Ng crosses.

Kieffer Moore was left frustrated in the middle as he could not make contact.

Ralls had a tame shot blocked and Moore a header saved as Cardiff started to build up a head of steam.

Hull came close to a second when they worked a neat set-piece move which eventually found Josh Magennis at the back post. He could only nod against a post when it looked easier to score.

Cardiff introduced forwards James Collins and Rubin Colwill in search of an equaliser, with Davies and Bacuna making way.

Collins had a goal ruled out for a foul and sent a header against a post in added time.

There were more boos from Cardiff’s fans at the full-time whistle.

