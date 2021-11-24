Hibernian league form ‘not acceptable’ – Jack Ross

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross admitted their league form was unacceptable after defeat by Ross County made it five consecutive losses in the cinch Premiership.

Hibs looked to have turned the corner with Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Rangers but they fell to a 1-0 reverse in Dingwall following Blair Spittal’s 72nd-minute goal.

The County substitute saw his cross go straight in through a crowd of bodies after Hibs had missed a series of chances, notably through Kevin Nisbet.

Ross told Hibs TV: “I’m not happy in terms of losing the game. We need to start winning league games. The run we are on is not acceptable for us as a club.

“It’s not good enough for us as a club, not for the ambition we have and the standards we have set.

“In terms of the performance, first half I thought we were good – created good opportunities but didn’t capitalise on them.

“At half-time I wasn’t satisfied because we should have been ahead, but I felt it was a platform to go on and win the game. We just needed that extra energy and intensity and the finishing touch.

“I don’t think second half we got to the same performance level, albeit we looked comfortable, except the last 10 minutes and that’s because we are a man down and chasing the game. Prior to that, okay, but we need to be better than okay to win games.”

Ross will decide on Thursday whether to appeal against red cards for Christian Doidge, who appeared to rake his studs down the leg of David Cancola, and Martin Boyle, who was sent off for comments made towards referee Gavin Duncan after full-time.

Ross was yet to review Doidge’s red card for violent conduct but signalled Boyle disagreed with his own dismissal.

“The referee has told me it was for something he said, directed towards him,” he said. “Whereas Martin’s opinion, it was something said about his performance.

“The language is consistent, however there is a difference in terms of how the referee has heard it and what Martin said.

“It’s one we have to look at because at the moment it’s one person’s word against another’s and I’m not sure how that pans out.

“If I believe my player is correct then I will support him. If not then that ill-discipline cannot be tolerated because we are into a really busy period.”

Ross County boss Malky Mackay was delighted to treat their supporters to a first home league win of the season.

“I’m a little frustrated we didn’t capitalise on the three or four fantastic chances to put the game to bed,” he added to BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme.

“But overall to a man I asked them at half-time to go out and give the same effort and energy. By doing that, it meant we got on the ball and it allowed us to play our football, which I knew was going to be good.”