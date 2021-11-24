Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wayne Rooney praises Derby players after draw with Championship leaders Fulham

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 10:49 pm
Wayne Rooney saw his Derby side hold leaders Fulham (Adam Davy/PA)
Wayne Rooney saw his Derby side hold leaders Fulham (Adam Davy/PA)

Wayne Rooney insisted Derby will not give up the fight against relegation after the 0-0 draw with Championship leaders Fulham.

The Rams had been left on minus three points following a points deduction last week but after following up Sunday’s victory over Bournemouth with the stalemate at Craven Cottage, the bottom club have collected four points in two games.

Rooney’s side held on in the face of sustained pressure in the second half and with leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic sidelined by illness, Fulham were unable to make the breakthrough.

Derby boss Rooney said: “It is a good point, a very difficult game against one of the best teams in the division. We could have nicked it maybe on another day but I think a point was probably a fair result.

“After the last week to get four points against Bournemouth and Fulham, they deserve credit for that. It’s been a tough week off the pitch but they keep coming in and working hard.

“And I am delighted for them because They are getting the recognition and the praise they deserve for handling the situation.

“I give the players big demands every day and they haven’t let me down one bit.

“We’ll keep fighting and pushing, you never know even if there’s a small chance of staying up.”

Fulham manager Marco Silva confirmed Mitrovic was one of a number of players in his squad affected by illness while keeper Marek Rodak was ruled out because of Covid protocols.

Silva said: “Mitro and Tom Cairney are ill. Some of the others like Harrison Reed, Harry Wilson and Bobby De Cordova-Reid have also been ill with a fever.

“Nothing to do with Covid but we have six or seven players affected, some who could play tonight and some who couldn’t.

“With Marek, he has been told there was someone on the plane had Covid when he came back from internationals. If the game had been later tonight he could have played. It’s a strange situation but there is a protocol and we respect the situation.”

Silva admitted his side were below par but insisted the absence of Mitrovic was not the reason for the draw.

He said: “It definitely wasn’t our best performance but we created enough to win the game. We started a bit slower than normal but we created more than enough to win the game.

“We are not happy because we didn’t win the game. We created so many chances. It’s something that can happen. We lost to Blackpool when Mitro played. He is an important player but he is not the reason we didn’t win the game.”

