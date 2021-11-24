Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tony Mowbray happy with young players after emphatic win against Peterborough

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 10:57 pm
Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray was full of praise for his young side (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray was full of praise for his young side (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tony Mowbray praised the mentality of Blackburn’s “exciting young team” after they thumped Peterborough 4-0 to move within a point of the play-offs.

They had the game wrapped up after racing into a 3-0 lead by half-time through Harry Pickering’s looping header, Ben Brereton Diaz’s tap-in after Tyrhys Dolan retrieved possession, and Darragh Lenihan’s emphatic far-post header.

Brereton Diaz’s 16th of the season gave Rovers a fourth on the hour as they recorded their fourth win in six games.

Mowbray put the win down to going into the game with the right mentality.

He said: “I think it was important that we got the intensity right, that we got the adrenaline levels right.

“It was a game that if you don’t approach it with the right mentality, they can be banana skins for you. Really pleased with the attitude and the approach, and the desire and commitment of the team.

“We scored some good goals, we worked extremely hard. Delighted for the goalkeeper and defence that they kept a clean sheet. It was a good professional performance. We got the balance right between aggression and composure.

“What is good about this football team at the moment is that we have some amazing human beings who love football. They want to learn, ask questions, watch all of their clips.

“They are brilliant kids. They want to learn and get better. It’s great to work with them and see them improving.

“It’s an exciting young team. Made of the right stuff.”

Peterborough remain 22nd and Darren Ferguson said something has to change after losing their third successive game without scoring, extending their wretched away form to three points from a possible 30.

He said: “Very disappointing result. Very disappointing performance. Something has to change.

“You’re very much in the game, and then first goal, the boy runs across our centre-half and heads it in. Second goal is a stupid mistake, whereas the other ones, I’ve seen before. Third goal, set-piece. You’re well in the game, we nearly equalised at 1-0, and then 2-0 and then before you know it, 3-0. And you’re seeing the same thing. A set-piece goal.

“I thought we started the game well but I’m repeating myself. Another game we haven’t scored a goal. Another game we haven’t kept a clean sheet, another away loss.

“They’re stacking up now, so obviously something has to change, in particular away from home, for us to start climbing the table.

“This is the thing, you can set up, tactically do A, B and C, but you can’t concede goals like we are doing.

“We’re suffering at the moment.”

