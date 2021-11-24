Scott Parker admits Bournemouth were holding on for their point at Millwall

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker was happy to take a point away from Millwall despite the 1-1 draw preventing his side going back top of the Championship.

Dominic Solanke’s goal late in the first half gave the Cherries the lead and appeared to be sending them back above Fulham, but former Cherries striker Benik Afobe’s well-taken goal midway through the second half levelled the scores.

Millwall dominated the remainder of the game and Parker admitted his side were fortunate to leave London with a point.

Parker said: “I think we started the game well. I thought Millwall would come right out of the blocks and we’d have to weather it a little bit, which I thought we did. We did very well, it caused them some problems, we got our noses in front.

“Fair to say second half was not the way we would have liked it. I thought we were holding on for large parts of the second half.

“They went from back-to-front pretty direct, full credit to them, they caused us a lot of problems, the goal was poor on our behalf, one long ball from 40 yards.

“We didn’t really challenge the first one, flick it on, covering position is not great, so there was a lot there that we need to improve on definitely.

“I think in the end it was a big point for us. I think there was only one team at the end that was going to win the game and that certainly wasn’t us, so I think overall in the end it’s a well-earned point.”

Millwall manager Gary Rowett felt that his side deserved to win.

He said: “That’s my feeling. A top side like Bournemouth, they’re a really good side. I think they’re one of the two outstanding sides in the division at the moment along with Fulham.

“But I think they will be delighted with a point going home tonight, and I think we’re disappointed that we didn’t get all three.

“So I think that really encapsulates the performance, I thought the performance was excellent, to play against a top side like that.

“We seemed a little bit shot-shy for some reason, we got around the box with some great play, and you just think pull the trigger, but we didn’t seem to want to do that for some reason.”

There were some controversial moments, one of which was when Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny fell in the box when on a yellow card, with Millwall fans calling for him to receive a second booking

Neither Parker nor Rowett believed it amounted to anything major though.

Parker said: “I didn’t see anything, but there were a lot of things that I’ve seen that the ref didn’t see. I thought there were inconsistencies, but I’m not one to criticise referees. I realise how hard the job is. I stood on the sideline tonight and made a load of mistakes, it’s human, I get that. It was just the inconsistencies.”

Rowett added: “No, I think it was one where he anticipated the contact in the penalty box and fell down, but it wasn’t really a dive. It depends on how you interpret it, but I didn’t think it was a red card.”