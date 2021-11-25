Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nathan Lyon: Australia must select Tim Paine ‘as he is best keeper in the world’

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 3:59 am
Spinner Nathan Lyon has called for Tim Paine to retain his spot in Australia’s side after the Tasmanian resigned as captain over inappropriate behaviour (Mike Egerton/PA)
Spinner Nathan Lyon has called for Tim Paine to retain his spot in Australia’s side after the Tasmanian resigned as captain over inappropriate behaviour.

The 36-year-old announced he was stepping down from the role on Friday, less than three weeks before the beginning of the Ashes, following revelations about a sexting scandal.

Lyon, who has formed a strong partnership with the gloveman appointed to lead his country following the cheating scandal in 2018, told reporters on Thursday that Paine should still be selected behind the stumps.

“The selectors said they were going to pick the best available XI. In my eyes, Tim Paine is the best keeper in the world,” Lyon said.

“This is very selfish: From a bowler’s point of view I want the best gloveman behind the stumps.

“Every bowler’s relationship with the keeper is exceptional.”

The New South Wales product said Paine was a “very lovable guy and very well respected”, indicating the former captain has the team’s backing to take on England when the series begins in Brisbane.

Lyon said: “I’m pretty sure I’m speaking on behalf of every bowler that we want the best keeper.

“He’s got my full support and I 100 per cent guarantee he’s got the full support of the Australian change room,” the 34-year-old added.

Meanwhile, play was abandoned on the third day of England’s warm-up against England Lions due to rain at Wellington Point, with Haseeb Hameed (53) and Rory Burns (39) both unbeaten at the crease.

England will take on Australia in the first Test at the Gabba from December 8 and the fifth and final Test is scheduled for Perth’s Optus Stadium on January 14.

