‘Inspiring to see so many come together’ for Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign

Stonewall, the UK’s leading LGBTQ+ charity, is urging those throughout sport to ‘Lace Up and Speak Up’ as it launches its Rainbow Laces campaign on Thursday.

With more than one million laces in circulation, the charity is shifting the focus from visibility to commitment and starting the conversations needed to drive structural and cultural change with its campaign that runs until December 12.

Along with the distinctive laces, which has become a symbol of LGBTQ+ support in sport, the campaign is providing coaches, clubs and athletes with information and conversation prompts to help them create sporting environments in which all lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer people can thrive.

A rainbow laces sign is displayed at Leicester (MIchael Regan/PA)

The campaign, now in its sixth year, will culminate in a day of activity on December 8 when the Rainbow Laces’ new look will be displayed across Wembley Stadium in a show of support from the Football Association.

Liz Ward, director of programmes at Stonewall, said: “There are few things that can bring us together as much as sport, fitness and physical activity. It’s inspiring to see so many people, clubs, leagues, gyms and partners come together for Rainbow Lace season.

Premiership Rugby and its Clubs are joining forces to support @stonewalluk #RainbowLaces this weekend to promote equality 🏳️‍🌈 EVERYONE is welcome in rugby. Get your lace and show your support. Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/etWgVgMAS5#RugbyRainbowLaces | @GallagherUK pic.twitter.com/EkQq9t0a7U — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) November 23, 2021

“Since the beginning of the Rainbow Laces campaign, we’ve seen awareness grow and grow, with more than one million laces modelled in boots across the world’s pitches.

“But there’s still a long way to go before every lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer person can bring their whole selves to the sport that they love.”