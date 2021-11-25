Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

On this day in 2018: Nico Hulkenberg survives spectacular crash at Abu Dhabi GP

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 6:01 am
Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg had a lucky escape in Abu Dhabi (David Davies/PA)
Renault's Nico Hulkenberg had a lucky escape in Abu Dhabi (David Davies/PA)

Nico Hulkenberg walked away without injury despite being trapped when his Renault caught fire at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, on this day in 2018.

World champion Lewis Hamilton ended the year with an 11th victory, while Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished second and third respectively under the lights of the Yas Marina circuit.

But the dead-rubber race is remembered for Hulkenberg’s opening-lap crash.

The German somersaulted through the air following a collision with Romain Grosjean at the ninth bend, before landing the wrong way up and precariously against the tyre barriers.

Flames briefly billowed from the back of his yellow Renault, with Hulkenberg unable to get out.

“I’m hanging like a cow,” the panicked driver said over the radio. “Get me out. There is fire. There is fire!”

To emphasise the drama of the incident, television footage captured British popstar Sam Smith and former Spice Girl Geri Horner with their jaws open in disbelief as they watched on from the Red Bull garage.

Hollywood superstar Will Smith held his hand over his mouth.

Hulkenberg was still upside down and strapped into his Renault. Safety marshals dashed to the scene before the flames went out and, after more than three minutes, they gingerly flipped the car back on to four wheels.

Then aged 31, the driver was assisted to the medical centre where the FIA, Formula One’s sporting federation, reported he was shaken but had escaped the incident unharmed.

“It was not the most comfortable situation to be in,” Hulkenberg said.

“There was a little barbeque at the back, so I just wanted to get out. You feel pretty helpless.”

