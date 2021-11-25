Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibernian loanee Nathan Wood makes early return to Middlesbrough

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 11:11 am
Nathan Wood has left Hibernian (Alan Rennie/PA)
Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood’s loan spell with Hibernian has ended prematurely.

The 19-year-old has only made one appearance for Hibs, in a 3-0 home defeat by Dundee United, since joining the club on a season-long deal in August.

Although Hibs have 10 more fixtures to play before the end of the year, they have allowed him to return to Teesside.

A Hibs statement read: “We can confirm that Nathan Wood has returned to Middlesbrough for the remainder of his loan period.

“The defender, who joined us on a season-long loan in the summer, has gone back to train with the Sky Bet Championship side and will be recalled at the beginning of the January transfer window.

“This decision has been made with Nathan’s development in mind, and to continue our good relationship with Middlesbrough.

“We’d like to thank Nathan for all his efforts during his period with us and we wish him all the best for the future.”

