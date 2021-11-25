Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emile Heskey takes temporary charge of Leicester Women as Jonathan Morgan leaves

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 11:14 am
Emile Heskey will oversee Leicester’s training as they search for a new manager (Mike Egerton/PA)
Emile Heskey has taken temporary charge of Leicester Women following the departure of Jonathan Morgan.

Leicester sit bottom of the Women’s Super League table having lost all eight of their matches so far this season.

Morgan, who led the Foxes to promotion from the Championship in April, assistant manager Michael Makoni and first team coach Holly Morgan have all left the club.

A statement from Leicester read: “Retention of its FA Women’s Super League status is central to the club’s vision for the long-term development of women’s football in the city.

“The club feels a change in leadership is now necessary to give the team the best possible chance of achieving this in the remaining months of the season.”

Former Leicester striker Heskey is the club’s head of women’s football development and he will oversee preparations for the Continental Cup clash against Manchester United on December 5 while the search for a new manager begins.

Jonathan Morgan said: “This club has been part of mine and my family’s life for 12 years from when my sister Holly Morgan joined as a young player.

“To have taken Leicester from the Midlands Division 1 to an FAWSL club gives me nothing but pride. Earning promotion last season in the manner we did will always be a memory I can share with the fans and the city.

“This season has been disappointing, with injuries contributing to a difficult start, but we haven’t achieved the results we had hoped for. I wish the club, the staff and the players my very best.”

