Jake Livermore suspended as West Brom face Nottingham Forest

West Brom will welcome Nottingham Forest to the Hawthorns on Friday night without captain Jake Livermore.

The 32-year-old midfielder was shown a red card by referee Tim Robinson for a foul on Fraizer Campbell in the 1-0 loss to Huddersfield last week and will serve his second game of a three-match ban after they lost an appeal against the dismissal.

Robert Snodgrass has missed each of the Baggies last two games but boss Valerien Ismael has confirmed it is not injury related.

Darnell Furlong is expected to start for the second successive game following the clean sheet against Blackpool in midweek.

Nottingham Forest will travel without the suspended Jack Colback.

The 32-year-old was sent off after receiving a second yellow card when he brought down Tom Lockyer in the penalty area in the goalless draw against Luton and will miss out against the Baggies.

Max Lowe will be unavailable for Steve Cooper’s men after a scan revealed he will face up to two months on the sidelines with a groin strain.

Lewis Grabban may return to the starting XI after being an unused substitute last time out, while midfielder Ryan Yates returns following his one-match suspension.