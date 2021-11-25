Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ireland and Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong signs new deal

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 12:27 pm
Tadhg Furlong won his 50th Ireland cap against Japan earlier this month (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tadhg Furlong won his 50th Ireland cap against Japan earlier this month (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland and Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong has signed a three-year contract extension with the Irish Rugby Football Union which runs until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 29-year-old tighthead has won 52 caps for his country after playing all three of their autumn internationals as Ireland extended their winning streak to eight games.

Furlong also started the last six Tests for the British and Irish Lions, having been selected for the summer tour of South Africa following the 2017 trip to New Zealand.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora told irishrugby.ie: “Tadhg has again illustrated his pedigree as one of the best tightheads in world rugby.

“His performances for Ireland and the British and Irish Lions in the past year have been top drawer and we are delighted that he has extended his contract to the end of the 2024-25 season.”

Furlong, who made his international debut ahead of the 2015 World Cup, has made 116 appearances for Leinster, winning the Heineken Cup in 2018 and four PRO14 titles.

“November was a really positive block for the Ireland squad and it was great to have supporters back in the stadium,” he said.

“Ireland and Leinster have started the season well and both squads will be aiming for silverware again this season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal