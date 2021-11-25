Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Port Vale without midfielder Tom Conlon for Hartlepool’s visit

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 12:53 pm
Tom Conlon is suspended for Port Vale (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Tom Conlon is suspended for Port Vale (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Port Vale will be without midfielder Tom Conlon for the home clash with Hartlepool.

Club captain Conlon was shown two yellow cards in the Valiants’ 1-0 defeat to Walsall in midweek and must now serve a one-game suspension.

Striker Jamie Proctor returned from a hernia problem as a second-half substitute against the Saddlers and will hope to feature more prominently at the weekend.

Fellow forward James Wilson is a long-term absentee with a broken foot.

Gavan Holohan could be in line for a return to Hartlepool’s starting line-up.

The midfielder was back in action after a three-game absence at Swindon in midweek, coming on with 15 minutes to go, and came through that unscathed.

Jamie Sterry serves the second game of a three-match ban following his dismissal in last week’s home defeat to Forest Green.

Midfielder Tom Crawford was handed his first league start for the club in the 3-1 loss to the Robins on Tuesday night and may have done enough to keep his place.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal