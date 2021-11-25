Morecambe to assess Arthur Gnahoua ahead of MK Dons clash

Morecambe will check on Arthur Gnahoua ahead of the visit of MK Dons.

Defender Gnahoua missed the 2-2 midweek draw with Charlton through illness.

Summer signing Jonathan Obika is still working on his fitness following a hamstring injury.

The Shrimps are looking for their first home win since September 28.

MK Dons will assess the fitness of Max Watters and Aden Baldwin.

In-form striker Watters suffered a foot injury during the midweek defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

Defender Baldwin was substituted at Hillsborough as a precaution after feeling his hamstring.

Ethan Robson could miss out again due to a knock.