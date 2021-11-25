Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morecambe to assess Arthur Gnahoua ahead of MK Dons clash

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 1:34 pm
Arthur Gnahoua, right, could return for Morecambe (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Morecambe will check on Arthur Gnahoua ahead of the visit of MK Dons.

Defender Gnahoua missed the 2-2 midweek draw with Charlton through illness.

Summer signing Jonathan Obika is still working on his fitness following a hamstring injury.

The Shrimps are looking for their first home win since September 28.

MK Dons will assess the fitness of Max Watters and Aden Baldwin.

In-form striker Watters suffered a foot injury during the midweek defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

Defender Baldwin was substituted at Hillsborough as a precaution after feeling his hamstring.

Ethan Robson could miss out again due to a knock.

