Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rochdale midfielder Jimmy Keohane doubtful for Exeter clash

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 2:03 pm
Rochdale midfielder Jimmy Keohane is a doubt for the visit of Exeter (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rochdale midfielder Jimmy Keohane is a doubt for the visit of Exeter (Richard Sellers/PA)

Rochdale midfielder Jimmy Keohane is a doubt for the visit of Exeter in Sky Bet League Two.

The 30-year-old was forced off with a foot injury during Tuesday’s draw with Stevenage and his replacement in midweek Conor Grant is set to deputise again.

Aaron Morley missed that game with a knock and will have to be assessed ahead of the weekend but Stephen Dooley could keep his place.

Full-back Aidy White has missed the last two matches and remains doubtful.

Exeter midfielder Kyle Taylor comes back into the squad.

The 22-year-old has missed the last four matches with a dead leg but returned to training this week.

Defender Pierce Sweeney played the midweek defeat at Colchester with a shoulder injury and will need to be assessed but manager Matt Taylor is hopeful he will be able to play.

Midfielder Nigel Atangana remains absent after missing the last three games but defender Jack Sparkes is back in contention.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal