Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sheffield United replace manager Slavisa Jokanovic with Paul Heckingbottom

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 2:15 pm
Slavisa Jokanovic has left Sheffield United after just six months (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Slavisa Jokanovic has left Sheffield United after just six months (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sheffield United have parted company with manager Slavisa Jokanovic and replaced him with Paul Heckingbottom.

The Sky Bet Championship club announced the departure of Jokanovic after just six months in the role on Thursday.

The Blades also confirmed Heckingbottom, who had a spell as caretaker manager last season, has agreed a contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Paul Heckingbottom is to take over as Sheffield United manager
Paul Heckingbottom is to take over as Sheffield United manager (Jan Kruger/PA)

A statement on the club’s website read: “Following several months of strategic planning and a lacklustre start to the season, the board decided that a change was in the best long-term interests of the club.”

Jokanovic, 53, became the Blades’ first overseas manager in May when installed as Chris Wilder’s permanent replacement. Wilder had left in March with the club bottom of the Premier League.

Jokanovic, who had previously guided English clubs Watford and Fulham to promotion, was hoping to take the relegated club back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

But the Serbian, who had signed a three-year contract, won only six of his 19 league games in charge and United remain 16th in the table, eight points off the play-off places, despite Tuesday’s 1-0 victory at Reading.

That has prompted the club to turn back to former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian manager Heckingbottom, who will be in place for Sunday’s Championship visit of Bristol City.

Jokanovic, left, has won only six of his 19 Sky Bet Championship matches in charge of the Blades
Jokanovic, left, won only six of his 19 Sky Bet Championship matches in charge of the Blades (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa said: “We look forward to embarking on a new era in Blades football with Paul at the helm. Paul possesses the personal leadership qualities and technical football skills the board feels are essential to successfully implement the board’s strategic directives.

“He shares our values and interest in player development while also possessing the ambition and determination to get the most out of our current squad. We are convinced that Paul will play a leading role in improving all aspects of football operations.”

Heckingbottom will be joined at the club by Stuart McCall, who will be his assistant manager, with former United player Jack Lester becoming head of player development.

Chief executive Stephen Bettis said: “Disappointingly, after a slow start, we have not seen an improvement in results, performances and we’d prefer to be in a better league position.

“A decision has been made and now it is important that we look forward, Paul’s style and ethos matches that of the club and we will support him where possible.

“We have enough league games remaining, we know we have the ability and resources within our playing squad to start picking up points and climbing the league table.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]