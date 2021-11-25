Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Keith Hill unsure about Mason O’Malley fitness before Scunthorpe face Bradford

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 2:19 pm
Scunthorpe manager Keith Hill will assess the fitness of Mason O’Malley ahead of Bradford’s visit (Richard Sellers/PA)
Scunthorpe manager Keith Hill will assess the fitness of Mason O’Malley ahead of Bradford’s visit (Richard Sellers/PA)

Scunthorpe are still unsure on the fitness of Mason O’Malley as they prepare to welcome Bradford to The Sands Venue Stadium.

The 20-year-old defender was forced off at half-time in the Iron’s 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient on Tuesday due to a groin injury.

Tom Pugh will be unavailable for Keith Hill this weekend after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season and faces a one-match ban.

Rory Watson has missed Scunthorpe’s last two fixtures with a hamstring injury and will also be assessed before the club make a call on extending Kieran O’Hara’s seven-day emergency loan spell.

Bradford will assess the trio of Lee Angol, Caolan Lavery and Charles Vernam ahead of their trip to North Lincolnshire.

Boss Derek Adams admitted that all three were “worries” for the weekend as they were substituted with injury in their midweek defeat to Tranmere.

Abo Eisa is in contention to get some more minutes this weekend after coming off the bench in the Bantams’ last two games since returning from injury.

Adams may look to shuffle the pack after Bradford failed to win any of their last four league games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal