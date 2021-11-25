Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ched Evans pushing for Preston start

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 2:25 pm
Preston’s Ched Evans returned from a three-month lay-off at Middlesbrough in midweek (David Davies/PA)
Striker Ched Evans will hope for a return to Preston’s starting line-up when Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham head to Deepdale.

The 32-year-old made his first appearance in more than three months and scored as a second-half substitute in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Middlesbrough after recovering from plantar fasciitis, and is pushing for selection.

Defender Matthew Olosunde is closing in on a return from a hamstring problem after resuming training.

However, Josh Murphy, Connor Wickham and Izzy Brown remain on the sidelines.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is sweating on the fitness of 21-goal top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Striker Mitrovic and midfielder Tom Cairney both missed Wednesday night’s 0-0 draw with Derby through illness, with Harrison Reed, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Antonee Robinson and Harry Wilson, who did make the squad, also affected.

Goalkeeper Marek Rodak had to sit out under coronavirus protocols after being identified as a close contact of someone who had tested positive, but he will be available after Paulo Gazzaniga deputised in midweek.

Tosin Adarabioyo returned to the team against the Rams after completing his three-match ban, but Denis Odoi was an unused substitute following his one-match suspension.

